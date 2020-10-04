1/
IRENE SYMONS
SYMONS--Irene Marsha Pearlstein. Of Bayside, NY and Delray Beach, FL. March 19, 1945-September 9, 2020. Born in Brooklyn. Daughter of Frieda and Alex Pearlstein (with major assist from Anne Cohen Pearlstein and special mention for Aunt Min), beloved daughter-in-law of Max and Emily Symons, wife of David, mother of Stuart (Caryn) and Matthew (Emma), grandmother of Scott, Brian, Leonel and Daniel. Erasmus Hall HS, BA and MA Brooklyn College, MLS Queens College. Teacher of French and Children's Librarian. Her wonderful smile would light up any room. Her only regret in life was that she couldn't have lived longer. Good night Irene, good night Irene, I'll see you in my dreams.


Published in New York Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
