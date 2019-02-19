ZEICHNER--Irene Leslie, age 97, passed away February 15, 2019 in Florida. Widow of Leo Zeichner, DDS. Devoted mother of Dr. Daniel Zeichner and Elizabeth, and Dr. Jonathan and Arlyne. Cherished grandmother of Zoe and Dr. Simon, Dr. Joshua and Erica Siena. Great-grandmother of Zara and Torin Melnik, Jacob and Chloe, Charles and Elizabeth Siena. Graveside service at Mt. Hebron Cemetery, Queens, on Wednesday, 1pm.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 19, 2019