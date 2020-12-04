ANTONOVA--Irina. The International Council of The Museum of Modern Art would like to pay tribute to the life of Irina Antonova (1922-2020), who was head of the Pushkin Museum in Moscow for over fifty years. Madame Antonova had been a Corresponding Member of the International Council since 1998. She was a legend in the museum world, and it was our privilege to have had her as a member. We had the pleasure of meeting with her during the Council's Spring Meeting in Russia in 2003. Our deepest sympathies are extended to her son Boris. Agnes Gund, Chair Sharon Percy Rockefeller, President The International Council of The Museum of Modern Art





