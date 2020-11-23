1/
Iris Emmy Marcus
1942 - 2020
Marcus-Iris Emmy, 78, passed away peacefully on November 18 surrounded by family. Iris, a native New Yorker, was a special education teacher for many years in high schools across the city. She loved cycling, dogs, nature, painting, and comedy. She is survived by her three children Jonathan (Kasia), Katherine (Philip), and Michael Ornstein, three grandchildren, Elijah and Kiki Noyes, and Alexandra Ornstein, her ex-husband, Jerry Ornstein, and her dog, Ricky. Known for her irreverence, fierce wit, and intellect, she loved to learn and read a book a day until her illness prevented her from doing so. Due to COVID-19, the funeral will be private. Shiva will be observed privately by the family. Donations in her honor can be made to the ASPCA, an organization she supported her whole life.

Published in New York Times from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
