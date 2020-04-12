KAPLAN--Iris Lila, Known as the woman on Park Avenue with striking blue hair, Iris passed away on Friday April 3, 2020 at the age of 93. She was glamorous, beautiful, an impressionist painter, and an iconic figure of the Upper East Side. Beyond this, her priorities were her family and her husband, Lenny. He was the love of her life and their undying devotion for one another lasted 72 years. Born on October 23, 1926 to Kitty and Murray Furman, she lived life to the fullest and according to her own values and beliefs. Iris was nothing less than unique. She named her four daughters after the characters in the book Little Women, and encouraged them to follow their own dreams. She inspired her husband, family, and countless others with her free spirit and indomitable will. Iris lost her grandson, Bradley, age 36, on May 2, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Lenny, her daughters, Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy, grandchildren, Austin, Zoe, Molly, and Thomas, great-grandchildren, Roman and Luca, and sons-in-law Richard and Ronald. and Beth's companion, Domi.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 12, 2020