LOVE--Iris. The Trustees and staff of the Animal Medical Center mourn the passing of renowned archaeologist, dog-lover and longtime Board member, Iris Love. Professor Love's dedication to AMC's mission and passion for animal welfare, as well as her exuberant spirit, enlivened AMC Board meetings and events throughout her 15 years of service. We offer our condolences to Ann Radice, family and friends. Robert Liberman, Chairman Kathryn Coyne, President and CEO
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 19, 2020