Born in Stamford Connecticut, Irma Mirante had four beloved siblings, Molly, Roger, Joan and Marsha.



She was first female editor of Snyder High School newspaper in Jersey City and editor of a Tommy Dorsey big band newsletter. She graduated from Pace University where she won the Mademoiselle Magazine Career Contest. She was an advertising copywriter and her first reporting job was obituary writer for a Jersey City newspaper.







She married "the boy next door": Albert Mirante (d. 1978.) They lived in Dayton Ohio when he worked with Army Air Corps at Wright Field during WWII, then raised their family in Elizabeth and Cranford NJ.



Ms. Mirante served as President of NJ Parliamentarian Association. She was a prominent leader of Women's Clubs. She was even president of a society of past Women's Club presidents.



She introduced reading sorority Epsilon Sigma Omicron to New Jersey and set record for most book reviews. During 1980s-90s she wrote a books column for Cranford Chronicle. She was Historian of NJ State Federation of Women's Clubs and an honored member of NJ Press Women's Club.



Ms. Mirante founded Cranford's Friends of the Library in 1978 and was President of the Library Board, also served on NJ Library Board. She was named Cranford Citizen of the Year in 1981 (described as "a leader in every organization or endeavor in which she has participated") and honored as a New Jersey Woman of Achievement by Douglass College in 1985.



She was known for her wealth of knowledge - before there was an Internet people called Irma for answers to their questions. In 1966 she was a "Jeopardy!" contestant. She gave lectures on an array of topics including women artists, Thomas Jefferson, Tibet, humor in literature and astrology.



An avid reader and book collector, her extensive personal library included works by Ellen Glasgow, Edith Wharton, Colette, Willa Cather. She was a fan of NJ's Frank Sinatra, Bruce Springsteen and Jon Stewart. She corresponded with artist Saul Steinberg, who sent her a drawing based on her initial "I."



She was named an honorary member of Princeton University's Class of 1937 (her husband's class, long before Princeton became co-ed) and wrote obituaries for Princeton Alumni Weekly. At Rossmoor Monroe she was a several-term president of Live and Learn society and a Players Club actor. She presented lectures at Brookdale Monroe and participated in their Writer's Group.



A spirited raconteur, Ms. Mirante shared her love of literature and libraries. Visitors rarely left without a book and her letters were replete with interesting clippings. She has been a role model for lifelong learning to her children, nieces and nephews and their children. A woman of "advanced style" she looked great in hats and always enjoyed black coffee and good scotch.



Survived by: her children Rand Mirante and Edith Mirante, son-in-law John Paisley, daughter-in-law Christine Mirante and granddaughter Alexandra Mirante.



