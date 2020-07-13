1/
IRVING BAUMRIND
BAUMRIND--Irving P. With sadness for his death and appreciation for his life, we announce the passing of Irving P. Baumrind, age 95, in Palm Beach Gardens, FL, on July 3, 2020. Devoted brother of Linda Weiller, father of Diane Davis and Karen Baumrind Stokes, grandfather of Adam Davis, and great- grandfather of Oscar and Lena Davis. He was the former husband of Phyllis Baumrind and widower of Muriel Block. Born and raised in Brooklyn, he graduated from UIUC and NYU. During WWII, he served in the U.S. Army in the Aleutian Islands. His New York City professional life was as a C.P.A. with Maurice I. Sohn and later Marks Paneth. He was a Honorary Member of the Board of Trustees of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine and worked for its philanthropic benefit. His high integrity, authentic character, charming smile, distinctive style, and love of family will be greatly missed. Like so many people during recent months, he died of COVID-19. In keeping with Irv's memory, the family would be honored by heartfelt donations to support COVID-19 testing and care for individuals in need at: gofundme.com/f/in-memory- of-irving-baumrind.


Published in New York Times on Jul. 13, 2020.
