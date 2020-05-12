BROTHMAN--Irving F. Irving F. Brothman, age 82, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL and West Orange, NJ, died May 8, 2020 after losing his hard- fought battle with Lymphoma. Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, the son of Helen (nee Rappaport) and Sam Brothman. Irv was also predeceased by his brother Herbert. Irv lived in New York City and moved to Livingston, NJ over 45 years ago. Irv was a remarkable man who knew no boundaries for his kindness, loyalty and generosity. His love for his family was unrivaled. He was a devoted friend to many and had a special way of connecting with people. He was adored and admired by all in return. He lived life to the fullest and enjoyed traveling, fine wines, golf, horseback riding, playing cards and had a passion for orchids. In his youth, he was a champion diver who competed in the Olympic trials. Irv had an eye for fashion and founded the Ashley Scott Clothing Line where he maintained an extremely successful outerwear company until his retirement. He was a member of Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel in South Orange, NJ and Temple Beth Am, in Jupiter, FL. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years LouAnn (DelRivo), devoted children, daughter, Ashley Popiel (Jon) of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, son, Scott of Brooklyn, NY, and beloved grandchildren, Max, Jules, Sam and Emily. He is also survived by David Brothman. Private graveside services will be held in Florida. Services are being handled by Apter Memorial Chapels. Donations can be made in memory of Irving Brothman to Robert Wood Johnson/ Rutgers University Foundation, Please make checks payable to CINJ-RUF, CINJ Development Office, P.O. Box 193, New Brunswick, NJ 08903-0193. tinyurl.com/ IrvingsMemory Additionally, donations can be sent to Daughters of Israel Attn: Donations, 1155 Pleasant Valley Way, West Orange, NJ 07052. www.daughtersofisrael.org/ support-us/make-a-general- donation
Published in New York Times on May 12, 2020.