BUTERMAN--Irving MD. Irving Buterman, MD, passed away on March 30, 2020, at the age of 78, due to complications resulting from COVID-19. Known to his loved ones as Poppy, Irving was a selfless human being, devoted husband and father, compassionate physician, and valued mentor to his colleagues. Dr. Buterman was born in Biskupice, Poland, in 1941, as his parents were fleeing from the Nazis. Born two months premature, he was not expected to live. His humble beginnings no doubt played a pivotal role in him becoming an OB/GYN, who for over 50 years, spent every day bringing life into this world. After immigrating with his family to America, Dr. Buterman attended Thomas Jefferson High School and then City College of New York. He received his medical degree from the University of Amsterdam Faculty of Medicine. It was there that he met and married the love of his life, Marianne. Dr. Buterman did his residency in OB/GYN at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York where he remained on the staff until his passing. He also completed a fellowship in gynecological oncology, and obtained a Master's degree in public health from Columbia University in New York. Over the course of his career, he delivered well over 10,000 babies. He is mourned by his patients who have shared stories of how he was not only a skilled practitioner, but also a loving father figure who consoled and guided them in their happiest moments and darkest hours. Building a legacy of children and grandchildren was his most cherished achievement. Dr. Buterman is survived by his wife of 50 years Marianne, his children Esther, Lawrence and Ilana, their spouses Kenny, Ashley and Erik, respectively, and his grandchildren Brianna, Spencer, Julius, Piper, Meijer and Adaline, and his sister Ellen Berger.



