COHEN--Irving. Committed husband, devoted father, adored brother, beloved uncle, treasured grandfather, and cherished great-grandfather, Irving peacefully passed away on Saturday, May 23rd after a brave and arduous battle with Alzheimer's disease. Irving was born in Brooklyn on March 14, 1926 to Paul and Florence Cohen. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Estelle; his children, JoAnn LeBenger (Kerry), Beth Barkin (Michael); his grandchildren, Danielle, Ingrid, and Chloe LeBenger, Dane Barkin, Sloane Grober (Mark); his great- grandchildren Isaac and Griffin Rubinstein, Hunter and Harlow Grober. He served honorably and with distinction for the United States Army Air Forces during World War II in the American Theater of Operations, a formative period which tremendously altered the course of his life. Graduating from Long Island University, Irving began his career in accounting and insurance. Along with his brother-in-law, Sidney Roth, he later co-founded R&C Management, a residential property management and investment firm. Unwavering and with meticulous attention to detail, Irving conscientiously remained at the company's helm for more than 50 years, during both prosperous and precarious times. He never desired to walk away from his life's work or depart to a life of well-deserved leisure. And he saw fit to see this wish through with dignity even in the face of his life's greatest challenge. Irving commanded the admiration and respect of many. He was an incredibly generous and thoughtful man who aided and influenced countless lives -- family, friends, and colleagues alike. Those who knew him best will forever remember his formidable wit and knack for crooning. He will be missed immensely. Charitable contributions can be made in Irving's memory to either the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org) or any other worthy organization near and dear to your heart. It would have given him tremendous pleasure to listen to your cause and contribute to it.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on May 25, 2020.