IRVING ETRA

ETRA--Irving, 100, passed away August 14. Beloved husband of the late Jean. He is survived by his children, Steven Etra (Blair), Barbara Paer (Andy), and grandchildren, Paul, Stacey, Scott, Zack and Brandon, and great-grandchildren Dylan, Bryce, and Jordan. He was well known and respected in the corrugated box industry for many decades, where he was the President and principal owner of Manufacturer's Corrugated Box Company. A remarkable and extraordinary man who will always be remembered for his kind and generous heart to those whose lives he touched.





