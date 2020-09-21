IRVING FLETCHER

FLETCHER--Irving Lane, died peacefully at home on September 18, at age 85 in New Rochelle, NY. His indominable spirit, unshakeable optimism, and desire to help others made the world a better place, and he will be remembered by all who knew him. A Holocaust survivor, Irving was born in Druskininkai, Poland, and immigrated to New York in 1949. After earning a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from CCNY in 1957, he joined ITT Avionics in Nutley, NJ, where he excelled in wireless communications, acquiring several patents in the field. He was the loving father of Ken and Dan and the 25-year partner of Mary Smart; grandfather of Marc, Alexis, Jonathan, Michael, and Lucas; and brother of Allen and the late Steven and Norman. Donations in Irving's name may be made to the Fair Lawn, NJ, Jewish Center.





