KLEIN--Irving, beloved patriarch, philan-thropist, and an original McDonald's franchisee, died February 25th after a brief illness. Husband of Mina (deceased), father of Roslynne Levine (Gary), Lynn Kaufman (Jonah), and Mary Klein. Grandfather of Josh (Maria), Emily, Ethan, and Jesse. Great-grandfather of Hannah and Mia. In his own words..."I was a kid from Kansas City who lived a life I could never have imagined. I've had a wonderful life. This world owes me nothing." In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Temple Beth-El, 660 Park Ave., Huntington, NY, 11743.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 27, 2019