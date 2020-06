Or Copy this URL to Share

LEDERMAN--Irving H. August 23, 1926 - June 8, 2020 Survived by his wife Joann, his daughters and sons-in-law, Diane and Arthur and Lisa and Jon, and his grandchildren Jacob and Sarah. He was a wonderful, gentle man who is so loved and adored. He will be deeply missed.





