SCHNEIDER--Irving, M.D. Died at home in Chevy Chase, MD on April 14, age 93. Born in Brooklyn, descended from generations of Hasidic rabbis, educated at Brooklyn College, Univ. of Chicago, and NYU Medical School, Irv was a pioneer in community psychiatry and a practicing psychiatrist for over 60 years. A lifelong film buff and scholar, he wrote influential studies on the role of psychiatry in the movies. Irv was a combat veteran of WW2, serving in the Pacific, awarded the Purple Heart. His experiences and the loss of his beloved brother Norman deeply informed his opposition to war. Also predeceased by his dear sister Irene. He is survived by his greatest love, his wife of 64 years Zola Dincin Schneider, his loving sons and their spouses Peter (Susan DeJarnatt), Norman (Linda Kanefield), Daniel (Leslie Reagan), devoted grandchildren Benjamin (Stephanie), Paul, David, Max, Rafael, Jacob, and Rosie, great-granddaughter Ayla, brother Bernard (Marge), and sister Charlotte (George Salkin). Burial at Arlington National Cemetery. Please consider contributions to Woodley House, woodleyhouse.org.
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD 20904
(301) 622-2290
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 16, 2019