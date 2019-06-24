IRVING ZUCKERMAN

Service Information
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Larchmont Temple
ZUCKERMAN--Irving. Rye, NY died June 23, 2019; he was 95. Loving husband of Claire. Cherished father of Mark (Judith) and Larry (Helene). Adoring grandfather of Aaron and Jonah. He is also survived by his niece, Lois Lewi (Gary) and their children Michael and Caryn. Irv was a man dedicated to helping others. Irv was proud of his service as an Army radio operator in Europe during WWII. He was a longtime and beloved Member of Larchmont Temple. A funeral service will be held Tuesday 12:00pm at Larchmont Temple.
Published in The New York Times on June 24, 2019
