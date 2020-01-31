Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irwin Alan Horowitz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1939 - 2019

Irwin Alan Horowitz, PhD

February 2, 1939 - December 23, 2019



Dr. Irwin Alan "Irv" Horowitz of Corvallis, OR died on December 23, 2019 in Corvallis. Born in Manhattan to Charles Horowitz and Betty Weisberg Horowitz, he grew up in Brooklyn. He graduated Stuyvesant High School and earned BS and MA degrees from Brooklyn College. In 1966, he received his PhD in Social Psychology from Michigan State University.



In 1966, Irv accepted a faculty position in the Psychology Department at the University of Toledo, where he taught for twenty-eight years as a professor. In 1994, he became a professor of social psychology at Oregon State University. He was also appointed Courtesy Professor of Law at the University of Oregon School of Law. He retired from OSU as an Emeritus Professor in 2007. During his early career, Irv worked on the situational determinants of altruistic behavior. For example, he showed that situations which allow for increased freedom of choice make it more likely that a person will make a socially responsible decision. In the late 1970s, his interests shifted to the study of psychology and the law, which would be the focus of his research for the rest of his career. He studied how juries made decisions, mostly using mock juries presented with elaborate trial simulations. For example, he showed that juries interpret judicial concepts such as "reasonable doubt" differently from constitutional scholars.



In addition to publishing over 60 academic articles, Irv also wrote two textbooks: The Psychology of Law: Integrations and Applications (with Thomas E. Willging and Kenneth S. Bordens); and Social Psychology: Fundamentals (with Kenneth S. Bordens). Irv was honored as a Fellow of the American Psychology and Law Society, the Society for Experimental Social Psychology, the American Psychological Society, and the Association for Psychological Science.



On March 21, 1965, Irv married Rachelle Adelson in Queens, NY. Their son, Todd Steven, was born in 1967, and their daughter, Ilisa Cara, was born in 1972. After their divorce, Irv and Chelle remained friends and loving co-parents.



On April 3, 1982, Irv married Kay Frankforther Schaffer in Toledo, Ohio. Their daughter, Jessica Ariel, was born in 1983.



Irv loved baseball, especially the Brooklyn Dodgers and Sandy Koufax. He was a marathon runner and always enjoyed running and talking with his good friends. He also loved history and often said he wished he had been a history professor as well as a psychology professor.



Irv was preceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his wife, Kay Schaffer, his children, Jessica Horowitz, Ilisa Horowitz Heyman (Leigh Heyman), Todd Horowitz (Laura Adams), his granddaughter, Evalyn Rose Heyman, his sister, Phyllis Peleg, and his sister-in-law, Sue Harms. Irv loved his family and was a wonderful husband. It would be impossible to ask for a better father.

