DUBNO--Irwin, passed on January 3, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Irwin was the beloved husband to Dorothy z"l, father to Bina and Janis, and grandfather to Yakov and Natalia. A lifelong union member, Irwin taught history at The Bronx High School of Science until his retirement in 1991. Funeral: Sunday, January 5 at 10am at Parkside Memorial Chapel, Rego Park. Memorial contributions can be made to Workers Circle (formerly Workmen's Circle) or Arts and Minds.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 5, 2020