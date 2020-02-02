HOROWITZ--Dr. Irwin Alan, died on December 23, 2019 in Corvallis, OR. A native of Brooklyn, he graduated from Stuyvesant High School and Brooklyn College and earned a PhD from Michigan State University. He was a professor at the University of Toledo and Oregon State University and dedicated much of his career to the study of psychology and the law. He was a loyal friend and mentor, long-distance runner, history buff, and Brooklyn Dodgers fan. To his family, he was a loving father and husband, advisor, and occasional impromptu guest lecturer. He is survived by his wife, Kay Schaffer, his children, Todd Horowitz, Ilisa Heyman, and Jessica Horowitz, and his grandchild, Evalyn Heyman.



