KURTZACK--Dr. Irwin Joseph, aged 91, died on December 29, 2019. Born to Irene and Morris Kurtzack on May 15, 1928 in the Bronx. He is survived by his wife Pauline, of 63 years and his sister Sonya Cohen of Fort Lee, New Jersey. Irwin graduated from DeWitt Clinton High School ('45), New York University ('49), the University of Iowa (MS), and the Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine ('55). Irwin served in the National Guard during medical school, and for many years as the team doctor for the Miami Carol City High School football team - the Chiefs. He enjoyed tennis, golf, swimming, gardening, playing the violin, and singing - particularly in Italian. In addition to his wife and sister, he is survived by his daughters Carolyn Kurtzack Kolben (Herb) and Marlene Kurtzack Axelrod, grandchildren Katie Kolben Lerro (Jim), Liz Kolben Stamper (Mitch), Chase, Justin, and Ali Axelrod, great- granddaughter Madison Stamper, nephew Barry Cohen (June), and niece Randi Kass (Elliott). A graveside service will be held on January 2, 2020 at 1pm at Mount Nebo Memorial Gardens, 5505 N.W. 3rd Street, Miami, Florida 33126. Donations in his memory may be made to the at .
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 1, 2020