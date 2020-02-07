MARGOLIN--Irwin, January 27, 2020. Age 90. Passed away peacefully. A family man extraordinaire. Devoted to his wife of 58 years, (Phyllis Weiner), cherished father to Judy (Seth Schwartz) and Michele (Mark Seiden). Adored Papa of Rachel, Jacob, Ayelet and Jonah. Brother of the late Harvey. Son of the late Flora and Morris Margolin. A unique person who so enjoyed "kibitzing" with everyone fortunate enough to know him. A part of us always. "Love you!"
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 7, 2020