POLISHOOK--Irwin H. Professional Staff Congress/ CUNY, Local 2334, AFT, AFL-CIO (PSC) mourns the passing of its former president, from 1976 to 2000, who died on September 13, 2019 at age 84. Polishook was a scholar of colonial America and taught History at Hunter and Lehman Colleges, CUNY. He was a founding leader of PSC when it was formed in 1972 and became president in 1976. He helped negotiate the PSC's first contracts, and led the PSC through the fiscal crisis of the 1970s and the upheavals at CUNY of the 1990s. He was a leading voice for unions in higher education within the American Federation of Teachers, and served on the executive bodies of NYSUT, the NYC Municipal Labor Committee and the American Association of University Professors. Polishook is survived by his wife Sheila, also a retiree member of PSC, his son Lewis, daughterin-law, Susan Sapiro, and two granddaughters. Donations in his memory may be made to the Belle Zeller Scholarship Trust Fund which provides an annual graduate scholarship in his name. (Send c/o PSC 61 Broadway NY, NY 10006)



