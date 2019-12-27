Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irwin Rappaport. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

IRWIN RAPPAPORT, M.D.

04/04/1931



Dr. Irwin Rappaport, 88, of Hingham, Massachusetts, passed away, December 21, 2019, surrounded by family at South Shore Hospital in South Weymouth, Massachusetts. Irwin was born April 4, 1931, in Farmingdale, New York to Ella and Philip Rappaport. He was a classically trained pianist at The Juilliard School of Music, and later attended the Columbia School of Pharmacology and graduate school of pharmacology at the University of Wisconsin. In 1962, Irwin became a physician after graduating the Medical College of Virginia. He was also a Korean War veteran, who was honorably discharged from the United States Army, after serving as a Lance Corporal, where he entertained troops and officers with piano concerts.



In 1962, Irwin opened his medical practice in New York City, specializing in general pediatrics and allergy and immunology. Irwin treated thousands of patients during the next 55 years, until his retirement in 2017. During this time he served more than 20 years as head of the Division of Allergy and Immunology at New York Presbyterian Hospital teaching allergy fellows. At this teaching hospital, Irwin spearheaded charitable drives which were used to subsidize graduate level medical education while enhancing the care of pediatric patients.



Irwin's boundless zest for life included travelling the globe, writing classical music, performing piano concerts at charitable events, participating in sporting events like skiing and tennis, discussing topics on economics, history and the stock market. He was an endless source of wisdom and mentor to his family, friends and medical students.



Irwin was an incredibly gifted and well-rounded human being, but alas, this Renaissance man had one major flaw that his friends and family knew all too well - he could not cook.



Irwin was married to his beloved wife of 60 years, Barbara Rappaport; survived by sons Michael Rappaport and William Rappaport; daughters-in-law Carry and Josie; his partner of three years, Barbara Roshkind and hundreds of friends and patients who loved him.



Irwin's greatest gift was his love and compassion for people, which he inexhaustibly used to help others at every opportunity.



Irwin's ashes will be spread in New York City and East Hampton Long Island, near his summer home, where he spent many years enjoying nature, composing and listening to classical music with his family under the sun and stars. Published on NYTimes.com from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019

