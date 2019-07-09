REICHER--Irwin. 91, died peacefully on July 6, 2019. Born in Brooklyn New York, he graduated from New Utrecht High School, Tulane University and Brooklyn Law School. Irwin was a successful commercial real estate attorney who practiced in Manhattan for over sixty years. He lived in Lawrence, New York for most of his life, and recently relocated to Pompton Plains, New Jersey and Delray Beach, Florida. Irwin was an avid golfer, and derived much enjoyment from playing and watching the sport. He will be remembered by all for his kindness, gentlemanly ways, intelligence and love of family. Irwin is survived by his wife of sixty nine years, Lenore, sons Oscar (Terri) and Bob (Mike) and daughter Lanee Friedel (Lee). He was fortunate to have ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, whom he adored. Donations in Irwin's memory can be made to a charity of your choosing, with a preference for .



