RENNERT--Irwin, died peacefully in the early morning on Monday, December 23. He was at home in his bedroom with Ellen, his wife of 68 years and his children Amy and Peter. Beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, father-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, founding partner of Gelfand, Rennert & Feldman, a leading business and financial management firm, mentor, colleague, friend, and tennis partner. All our love, always and forever, Ellen, Amy and Louise, Peter, Jacob, Sarah, Noah, Morton and Carol, Melinda and Nina. A private family burial was held and there will be a memorial service on Sunday, January 26 at the University Synagogue in Brentwood. Contributions in Irwin's memory may be made to the "James B. Rennert MD '79 Financial Aid Fund" at Brown University, Box 1877, Providence, RI, 02912.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 29, 2019