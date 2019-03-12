Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for IRWIN SCHLOSS. View Sign

SCHLOSS--Irwin. It is with great sadness that the family of Irwin Schloss announces his passing on March 10 at the age of 95. He is survived by Marcia (nee Golob), his wife of 61 years; sons Douglas (Alison) and Richard and five grandchildren, Amanda (Matt), Nicholas, Katherine (Dylan), Samuel, and Julia. Irwin attended West Point, graduating in 1945. He began his Wall Street career at Goldman Sachs where he spent 10 years, ultimately heading up the Arbitrage Department. After three years as head of the Equity Department at Loeb Rhoades, Irwin and Jeffrey Marcus formed the firm of Marcus Schloss & Co., specialists on the New York Stock Exchange, where he spent the balance of his career. He also served on the board of Paramount Communications for a record 35 years. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends at the home of Douglas and Alison Schloss on Thursday, March 14 from 4:30 to 7:30pm.



