SKLAR--Irwin. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of Irwin Sklar, whose legacy lives on in his family's exemplary generosity and leadership within the Jewish community. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his children, our dear friends Stephanie Kaufman (Steven) and Robert Sklar (Bonnie); his grandchildren; and the entire family. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store