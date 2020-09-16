ISAAC COHEN

COHEN--Isaac L., son of Moise and Sarah Cohen, passed away August 1, 2020 at age 98. Born a Spanish citizen in Istanbul in 1922 to a Sephardic family, he spoke seven languages including Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Turkish, Greek, and ultimately English (learned while at Robert College in Istanbul). In 1943, he immigrated to the U.S. via an arduous journey through Egypt, South Africa, and Argentina to pursue a Master's degree in textile engineering at Lowell Textile Institute. After briefly attending Columbia University as a doctoral student, he embarked on an engineering-oriented export-import career. In 1947, he married Marie LeAve, with whom he raised a family of six children in Roslyn, NY. After retiring to Florida, he began a second career as an archaeoengineer and author, intensively researching the history of Ancient Egypt, about which he lectured at universities and learned societies in New York and Florida. A former member of the New York Academy of Sciences and officer of the Archaeological Institute of America (Long Island Society), his studies led to publication of numerous books, most recently a volume about Tutankhamun, and a forthcoming work about the pyramids of Egypt. A devoted son, husband, father, and grandfather, Ike was known for his keen intellect and wry sense of humor. He is predeceased by his wife, Marie and two daughters, Susan Cohen and Cindy Cohen. He is survived by four children (Philip Cohen of Deer Harbor, WA; James Cohen of Elkins Park, PA; Linda Cohen of Cherry Hill, NJ; Nancy Cohen of Amherst, MA), and six grandchildren. Those wishing to make a donation in his memory can direct gifts to Congregation Shearith Israel (NYC) or the New York Public Library.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store