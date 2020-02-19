RAUCH--Isaac A., 29, died peacefully of cancer on February 14, 2020. An analyst specializing in municipal finance at Moody's Investor Services, he graduated from the Bank Street School for Children and Friend's Seminary and earned a philosophy degree at Johns Hopkins and an MPA at Columbia. He leaves his parents, Lisa Anderson and Marc Rauch, his brother, Sam Rauch, and his brother-in-law, Matt Zuras, and many friends. Contributions in his memory may be made to: https://camba.org/ https://documentedny.com/ https://www.courtwatchnyc org/.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 19, 2020