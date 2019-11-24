FORTUNOFF--Isabel. Passed away November 15, ten weeks before turning 100. A lifelong New Yorker raised on the UWS, she loved her city! Isabel was a force of nature and an inspiration to family and many, many friends. At age 99 she played bridge and paid bills online! Preceded in death by her son Robert, survivors include son Fred Lehrer (Holly), daughter Nancy Lightstone; daughter-in-law Deborah Lehrer; grandchildren Rachel Rosner (Andy), Jennifer Lehrer, Dana Bernstein (Jeff); great- grandchildren Amanda, Sam, Zoe, Lilia, Lev; and the extended family of Andrea and Robert Fortunoff. Contributions in her memory may be made at www.dorotusa.org
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 24, 2019