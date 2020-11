Or Copy this URL to Share

SEFTON--Isabel, of Hightstown, NJ. Born in New York City on October 6, 1919, died November 4, 2020. She is survived by her children Julia, Ann, and Tim; as well as grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. Donations to Stein Hospice.





