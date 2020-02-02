BICK--Isabella Siemiatycka Ph.D., MFA. Isabella Bick, 87, (born in Turin, Italy), of Sharon, CT, formerly of New York City, died peacefully after a brief illness on September 1, 2019, in the loving embrace of her children. Devoted wife of Sherman Schneider (predeceased); loving sister of Mario (wife Diana); mother of Judith (husband Merton), Steven (wife Maite), Christopher (wife Arthene), and stepdaughter Leslie (husband Peter); grandmother of Emerson, Ari, and Rahm; companion of her dog Max. Isa was a genuinely brilliant, compassionate, deeply thoughtful and gifted psychotherapist and writer. A truly present mother, grandmother, friend, therapist, and colleague, and someone who wanted to be remembered for having a sense of humor. She is profoundly missed.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 2, 2020