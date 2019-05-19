KREEL--Isadore, M.D. The Department of Surgery at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and the entire Mount Sinai community, mourn the passing of our beloved colleague and friend, Dr. Isadore Kreel. As a resident, he was on the team that performed the first open-heart surgery at The Mount Sinai Hospital in 1958. He became a member of the Attending Staff in 1963. He went on to maintain a thriving practice in general surgery, and was a highly respected surgeon, innovator and teacher. He will be missed by many. We extend our most sincere condolences to the entire Kreel family. Michael L. Marin, M.D., Chairman, Dept of Surgery, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai



