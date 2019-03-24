Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ISADORE SELTZER. View Sign

SELTZER--Isadore, age 88, died peacefully on March 12th, after struggling with dementia for several years. The beloved husband of Joyce for 55 years, devoted father of Daniel and Eva, and grandfather of Isaac, Leila, and Milo, he was a vital and creative force in our lives. Born in St. Louis, he moved to Los Angeles and attended Art Center College of Design there before moving to New York City and joining Push Pin Studios. His illustrations and graphic art, filled with warmth and wit, brought many accolades and teaching positions to Syracuse University and Parsons School of Design. Turning to photography in later years, his unerring eye and distinctive vision captured unique images. Whether cooking in the kitchen, swimming at the JCC, bicycling around Manhattan, or simply sharing himself with his family and friends, he was a very special and much loved man. We mourn him deeply.



