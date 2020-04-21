GERSON--Isak V., of Chicago, Illinois, a designer of a welding systems, some used in the Apollo Mission, and a great supporter of the arts, died April 19 at age 90. His daughter, Susan Haskins-Doloff announced his death, saying the cause was septic shock and pneumonia. Isak was born in Athens, Greece in 1929. He survived the Holocaust by escaping with his family from Nazi-occupied Greece to Turkey. After the war, he attended Union College and earned his Masters from Princeton University. He met his wife, Nancy, at a Chicago Symphony Orchestra concert. They married and built a fulfilling life together, traveling the world and raising their beloved daughter, Amy Kynaston, who died in an accident in 2011. Isak is survived by his daughter, Susan, and son-in-law, Steven Doloff of Manhattan; his sister, Vicky Pilo, and brother-in-law, Albert Pilo and nieces and nephews in Israel and the USA. Instead of flowers, please send a contribution to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation of Chicago. Arrangements made by Chicago Jewish Funerals, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 21, 2020