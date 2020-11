Or Copy this URL to Share

HOROVITZ--Israel. Playwright. Our beloved, inimitable Israel/Dad died at home Monday night, surrounded by his cherished family, books, postcards, prints and fountain pens - who/ which will miss him immeasurably. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Donations can be made to The Cherry Lane Theatre in Greenwich Village.





