ROTHENBERG--Israel, of Plainview, NY died April 16 of natural causes at age 100. A WWII veteran, he obtained his Master's Degree on the GI Bill. Retired Chief of Microbiology at North Shore Hospital in Manhasset, his work led to the treatment of Lyme disease. Known as Roy, he loved to hike and camp in the White Mountains with his sons. A longtime swimmer and runner - he ran six NYC marathons - he loved nature and was an avid reader of this publication. He is survived by his wife of 74 years Muriel, sons Richard, Mickey, Marc (Hope), and grandchildren Andrew, Stacey, Pamela, Neil, and Avery.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 29, 2020