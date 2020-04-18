SHARAV--Itzhak. Itzhak Sharav, age 85, died April 12, 2020, after a long incapacitation, which he handled with grace. A loving devoted husband to Vera, for 62 years, and father to Amikhai (deceased 1994) and Issar Benjamin. Raised in Israel; veteran of IDF. CPA, PhD, Professor of Accounting for four decades, at CUNY Lehman College and Columbia Business School; widely recognized as an exemplary teacher who stressed ethics. A visiting Professor at Wharton and NYU GBS executive programs and consultant to commercial and investment banks. Loved New York cultural offerings. While not religious in a ritualistic sense, he was versed in and admired the Torah and the writings of the sages. His sister Hana and brother Zohar in Israel and their families join our friends and countless former students in remembering the good years and his incisive intelligence, empathy, and radiant smile.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 18, 2020