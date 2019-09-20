Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ivan Garcia. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1933 - 2019

Mr. Ivan Garcia, of The Bronx, New York died on

September 13, 2019.



He was born on August 2, 1932 in Santurce, Puerto Rico and traveled back and forth with his mother and family from Puerto Rico to East Harlem, New York (El Barrio), since the age of two. He later met and married the love of his life and settled in The Bronx, New York.

He was an attentive and caring father to his two daughters. He was a business owner in The Bronx, New York making it possible for both of his two daughters to become first generation college graduates with Master's degree in Education from Brooklyn College and Fordham University.



Ivan was an artist and advocate of the arts. He was a lover of learning. He enjoyed writing, composing songs and drawing throughout his whole life. His passion of learning continues in his grandchildren Adrian August Saari, graduate of Piano Performance from The Mannes School of Music, Allan Ivan Saari, undergraduate student at Molloy College and Olivia Paloma Franco, student at The Packer Collegiate Institute.

Ivan was charismatic, charming and witty. He especially was a compassionate man who helped countless of individuals, especially the homeless and needy.



He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Celia Garcia Rivera, and two daughters, Gladys Garcia Saari and her husband Donald Saari and Ivone Garcia Franco and her husband Jose Franco; and three grandchildren, Adrian August Saari, Allan Ivan Saari and Olivia Paloma Franco.



A private family memorial service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, Brooklyn New York. We want to thank Leone Funeral Home, Brooklyn New York for their diligent and tender services.



In lieu of flowers or cards contributions of care may be sent to Lott Assisted Living Residence in memory of Ivan Garcia to Andrew Hackbarth, Director of Operations at 1261 5th Avenue, New York NY 10029 to support activities for the residents. Mr. Ivan Garcia, of The Bronx, New York died onSeptember 13, 2019.He was born on August 2, 1932 in Santurce, Puerto Rico and traveled back and forth with his mother and family from Puerto Rico to East Harlem, New York (El Barrio), since the age of two. He later met and married the love of his life and settled in The Bronx, New York.He was an attentive and caring father to his two daughters. He was a business owner in The Bronx, New York making it possible for both of his two daughters to become first generation college graduates with Master's degree in Education from Brooklyn College and Fordham University.Ivan was an artist and advocate of the arts. He was a lover of learning. He enjoyed writing, composing songs and drawing throughout his whole life. His passion of learning continues in his grandchildren Adrian August Saari, graduate of Piano Performance from The Mannes School of Music, Allan Ivan Saari, undergraduate student at Molloy College and Olivia Paloma Franco, student at The Packer Collegiate Institute.Ivan was charismatic, charming and witty. He especially was a compassionate man who helped countless of individuals, especially the homeless and needy.He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Celia Garcia Rivera, and two daughters, Gladys Garcia Saari and her husband Donald Saari and Ivone Garcia Franco and her husband Jose Franco; and three grandchildren, Adrian August Saari, Allan Ivan Saari and Olivia Paloma Franco.A private family memorial service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, Brooklyn New York. We want to thank Leone Funeral Home, Brooklyn New York for their diligent and tender services.In lieu of flowers or cards contributions of care may be sent to Lott Assisted Living Residence in memory of Ivan Garcia to Andrew Hackbarth, Director of Operations at 1261 5th Avenue, New York NY 10029 to support activities for the residents. Published on NYTimes.com from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close