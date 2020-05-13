HALLER--Dr. Ivan PhD, age 85, of Chappaqua, NY passed away peacefully on May 8th, 2020. Born June 8, 1934, in Budapest, Hungary to Dr. Tibor and Magda Haller. He left Budapest as a student after the Hungarian Revolution and Subsequent Soviet Invasion in 1956. With the help of the International Rescue Committee he immigrated to the US where he attended The University of California at Berkeley. He completed his PhD in Physical Chemistry and was awarded the Texaco Fellowship. He spent more than 30 years as a research scientist with IBM Watson Research and finished his career at Cornell Weill Medical School in New York. He is survived by his wife, Flora, sons, Paul and Drew, daughters-in-law, Christine and Mindy, and six grandchildren. Donations in his memory may be made to the International Rescue Committee, UC Berkeley College of Chemistry, or the Unites States Holocaust Museum.





