  • "When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes..."
    - G.
  • "Ivan exemplified a true New Yorker. He was direct, honest,..."
    - Megan Hanley
  • "Ivan meant so much to so many people. He was a pillar of..."
    - John Cupschalk
  • "Ivan was my friend, he empowered my singing career, he made..."
    - Juliet Hanlon
  • "Pray for the Eternal Memory and Enterance to The Heavenly..."
    - Milan Glendza Petrovic Njegos

OBOLENSKY--Ivan. The Board of Directors of the Children's Cancer & Blood Foundation, (CCBF), mourn the passing of Ivan Obolensky (January 29, 2019), dear friend, founding member, and long-serving past president of CCBF. Mr. Obolensky was always a champion of funding research that would lead to innovative care to improve the lives of children with blood disorders and cancer at the New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center's Division of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology. The Board and all members of CCBF would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones.
Religious Service Information
Church of the Incarnation
209 Madison Ave
New York, NY 10016
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 5, 2019
