OBOLENSKY--Ivan. The Board of Directors of the Children's Cancer & Blood Foundation, (CCBF), mourn the passing of Ivan Obolensky (January 29, 2019), dear friend, founding member, and long-serving past president of CCBF. Mr. Obolensky was always a champion of funding research that would lead to innovative care to improve the lives of children with blood disorders and cancer at the New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center's Division of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology. The Board and all members of CCBF would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones.
Church of the Incarnation
209 Madison Ave
New York, NY 10016
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 5, 2019