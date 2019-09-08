STUX--Ivan E., PhD. Columbia University professor of Mathematics and Finance; McKinsey consultant to Fortune 500 companies; Morgan Stanley principal for investment banking and head of Quantitative Analysis Research team; consummate philanthropist; passionate Judaic biblical scholar reconciling ideas of Creation and The Soul with Advanced Physics, Relativity and Mathematics; NASA consultant; CEO Stux Capital, Hungarian/ Romanian immigrant taxi driver while attending college, died of cancer at age 74 in New York on August 7, 2019. Survived by his son, Jylen Harris-Stux, brother Stefan Stux, sister Sonia Perelmuter, nephews, nieces, cousins and so many diverse people he loved and so generously helped.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 8, 2019