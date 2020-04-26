Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for IVENS STANTON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

STANTON--Ivens V, of New York City. February 27, 1929 to April 22, 2020. Logophile who used his knowledge to educate and enhance the lives of family and friends and in his life's work. After proudly serving his country in the Army, Ivens graduated from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. He was an editor at Simon & Shuster and at the New York Times business department, as well as finance news director at PR Newswire. He formed and led the public relations firm Ivens Stanton Associates from 1966 through his retirement. In 1983, Ivens received the Negev Award for recognition of the vital importance of developing the Negev desert, for outstanding participation in the $1 billion Economic Development for Peace Loan Issue of Israel Bonds. Ivens was also recognized for his many accomplishments in Who's Who in Finance and Industry (1987-1988) and in Who's Who in the East (1981-1982). Son of Harry and Yetta (Kalmowitz) Safowitz. Ivens is survived by his wife Julia Chang-Stanton; three children Marshall Stanton (Marla), Alison Sheridan, and Lynn Stanton; and five grandchildren, to whom he was known as GP: Ian, Evan, Kaitlyn, Hayley, and Rachel; two nephews Kim (Carol) and Mark; and a myriad of cousins including Nissin Cohen (Shoshana), Debbie Manning (Peter). In this challenging time, a memorial service will not be held. He will be buried at Montefiore Cemetery, Queens, NY. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to memorialize Ivens are asked to donate to their local food pantry.



Published in The New York Times on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close