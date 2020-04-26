STANTON--Ivens V, of New York City. February 27, 1929 to April 22, 2020. Logophile who used his knowledge to educate and enhance the lives of family and friends and in his life's work. After proudly serving his country in the Army, Ivens graduated from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. He was an editor at Simon & Shuster and at the New York Times business department, as well as finance news director at PR Newswire. He formed and led the public relations firm Ivens Stanton Associates from 1966 through his retirement. In 1983, Ivens received the Negev Award for recognition of the vital importance of developing the Negev desert, for outstanding participation in the $1 billion Economic Development for Peace Loan Issue of Israel Bonds. Ivens was also recognized for his many accomplishments in Who's Who in Finance and Industry (1987-1988) and in Who's Who in the East (1981-1982). Son of Harry and Yetta (Kalmowitz) Safowitz. Ivens is survived by his wife Julia Chang-Stanton; three children Marshall Stanton (Marla), Alison Sheridan, and Lynn Stanton; and five grandchildren, to whom he was known as GP: Ian, Evan, Kaitlyn, Hayley, and Rachel; two nephews Kim (Carol) and Mark; and a myriad of cousins including Nissin Cohen (Shoshana), Debbie Manning (Peter). In this challenging time, a memorial service will not be held. He will be buried at Montefiore Cemetery, Queens, NY. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to memorialize Ivens are asked to donate to their local food pantry.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 26, 2020