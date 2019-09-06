CAROVANO--J. Martin. Hamilton College mourns the passing of J. Martin Carovano, who served our community for a quarter century as professor, provost and president. During his 14-year tenure as our 16th president, Martin oversaw the merger with Kirkland College, and Hamilton's endowment more than tripled, which has provided the College with fiscal stability for the past three decades. Hamilton continues to benefit from the courage and integrity that defined Martin's leadership. David Wippman, President, Hamilton College
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 6, 2019