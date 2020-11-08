1/
J. PETER BENZIE
BENZIE--J. Peter, Jr., 72, an unwavering positive personality, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 in Madison, CN. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years Pam Benzie, seven children, Carolyn Loverdi, Michael Benzie, Katy Moles, Matthew Benzie, Erin Benzie, Lauren Benzie and Emma Benzie. He is also survived by sister Judy Rinda and brother Jeff Benzie. He was Poppy to 11 loving grandchildren--and uncle, friend, mentor to so many more he touched across his fulfilling life. He was preceded in death by parents, John Peter Benzie Sr. and Dorothy Raynor Benzie; sister Katherine Russell. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Providence College and the Alzheimer's Association.


Published in New York Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
