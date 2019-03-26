MOSKIN--J. Robert, 95, an award-winning historian and journalist, died on March 24, 2019. He lived in Manhattan and Tyringham, Massachusetts. Moskin brought a deep inquisitiveness, meticulous reporting and a natural ability for story telling to ten non-fiction books, including American Statecraft: The Story of the U.S. Foreign Service (2013), an essential history of American diplomacy from the time of Benjamin Franklin to the 21st century, termed "incisive and fascinating" by former ambassador and undersecretary of state R. Nicholas Burns. Moskin's Mr. Truman's War (1996), the dramatic story of the last months of World War II and the early transformation of the post-war world, was called "a pitch-perfect rendering of this critical period" by the New York Times Book Review. Also in the Times, Anthony Lewis had praised Moskin's riveting re-telling of the 1967 battle for Jerusalem, Among Lions (1983), as "a masterful reconstruction, powerful in its impact." His The Story of the U.S. Marine Corps (1977) is considered the definitive history of the corps. Moskin spent 19 years as a journalist at Look magazine, the last five years as foreign editor. During that time, he covered the Korean War; conflicts in Berlin, Cuba and the Middle East; and spent three periods in Vietnam reporting on the war. After the magazine closed in 1971, he served as the editorial director of The Aspen Institute and later, the Commonwealth Fund. His writing and reporting won numerous awards, including from the Overseas Press Club, the Newspaper Guild of New York, the Marine Corps Historical Association and the Sidney Hillman Foundation, as well as the National Jewish Book Award. Born in New York City on May 9, 1923, Moskin attended Horace Mann and graduated from Harvard College, class of 1944, where he had been managing editor of the Harvard Crimson. He served three years in the U.S. Army, including in the Pacific during World War II. After the war, he earned a Masters degree in American history from Columbia University. Moskin served as president of The Lotos Club and chair of the literature and house committees of The Century Association. He was a member of The Signet Society at Harvard, the Jerusalem Foundation, the President's Council of Heritage College, the National Advisory Council of Hampshire College, the Overseas Press Club, and the Advisory Board of the Authors' Guild Foundation. His writings and research materials are archived in the Briscoe Center for American History at the University of Texas in Austin. Moskin is survived by his wife of 32 years, Lynn Goldberg Moskin; three children, Mark of New York City, David of Hadley, MA, and Nancy of Cambridge, MA; and three grandchildren, Isaac, Lillian, and Mae Rose. His first marriage, to the late Doris Bloch Moskin, the mother of his three children, ended in divorce. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations to The Authors Guild Foundation, 31 East 32nd street, NY, NY 10016 in memory of Bob would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 26, 2019