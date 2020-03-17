J. SEWARD JOHNSON

JOHNSON--J. Seward, Jr. We send our heartfelt condolences to Cecelia, John, India, Michael, Tony and the rest of Seward's family that he held so dear, and to the devoted members of his household, the Atlantic Foundation and Grounds for Sculpture, through all of which he touched so many lives as a sculptor, visionary, benefactor and loving husband, father, uncle, brother, friend and mentor. We will miss his creativity, open-mindedness, generous and inclusive spirit and the mischievous glint in his eye. Charles and Kathryn Berry
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 17, 2020
