SILVERBERG--J. William, MD, passed away on July 21 at the age of 95. Dr. Silverberg received his medical degree from Columbia College of Physicians & Surgeons in 1950 and practiced psychiatry with great devotion and diligence over 60 years, largely in White Plains, NY. He was that rare physician whose phone was available 24/7. In his private life, Bill included among his many pleasures bluegrass, Lindying, water skiing, tennis and lusty fooding (hello, Bembas). But his primary passions were his family and MAINE. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 73 years, Shirley; his devoted children and their spouses: Peter and Patty, Alan and Diane, Deb and Vic; his adored grandchildren: Amy and Jon (husband); Emily and Charlie (fiance); Andrew, Josh, Rachel; and his wondrous 7-month-old great grandson, Noah. In 1976, on the rocky, bold ocean coast of New Harbor, Maine, Bill designed and built his dream home. This is where he enjoyed the most blissful periods in his life with family and close friends. His final gesture of love for his Utopia was the nest he created on his property in 2017 for a displaced osprey family, a home in which they are still thriving. Goodbye, dear Bill. You are soaring with those ospreys now, but your heart stays here with us, forever. If you wish, donations in Bill's honor may be made to Hospice Care in Westchester & Putnam, 540 White Plains Rd., #300, Tarrytown, NY 10591.



