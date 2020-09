Or Copy this URL to Share

BITTERMAN--Jack, beloved spouse of Marilyn, devoted father of Tracey Hisler (Michael), and Noel (Jun), Cherished grandfather of Gabriel, Sadie, and Cassidy. Dear brother of Stanley. Graveside services Tuesday, 2pm at Beth El Cemetery, Washington Township, Bergen County, New Jersey.





